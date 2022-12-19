Devoleena Bhattacharjee Gives Sneak Peek Into Her Court Marriage With Shanawaz Shaikh

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently tied the knot with her long-time partner and gym trainer Shanawaz Shaikh in a hush-hush wedding. On Sunday, December 18, the actress gave fans a sneak peek into her court marriage with Shanawaz by dropping an adorable video on Instagram.

In the video, Devoleena is seen dressed in a scarlet-red embroidered bridal saree. Shanawaz, on the other hand, donned a dapper black tuxedo. The video opens with the couple signing the marriage registration papers. As it progresses, they are spotted exchanging rings and garlands, sporting big smiles. Devoleena also breaks into a little dance to celebrate their union.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena)

After the completion of the formalities, the love birds were captured in an outdoor setting. Devoleena could not stop blushing as her husband lifted her in his arms, swirling her in an affectionate embrace. The actress clubbed the video with the popular song Din Shagna Da from the film Phillauri.

Along with sharing the lovely video, the 37-year-old also penned a heartwarming note, expressing her gratitude to Shanawaz for being there every time she needed him. “Just Love. Thank you Shonu for always being there when nobody even bothered to ask if I am doing well or not. Thank you for making me feel the way I always wanted to be. Thank you for being protected & caring & loving. And most importantly respecting me & accepting me for my flaws. Bohot kuch kehna cahti hun. But filhaal itna hi. THANK YOU SO MUCH SHONU FOR EVERYTHING,” wrote Devoleena, tagging her partner in the post.

As soon as she uploaded the video on social media, fans, along with celebrities from the television industry, took to the comments section to shower her with congratulatory messages. However, Devoleena also had to face the brunt of trolls who lambasted her for marrying a man from the Muslim community. But, she turned the tide against trolls by posting a streak of videos and photos from her special day.

Take a look at some snaps from Devoleena and Shanawaz’s wedding ceremony:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishal Singh (विशाल सिंह) (@vishal.singh786)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WEDDING WEAR GUIDES♥️ (@weddingwearguides)

Currently, photos and videos of Devoleena and Shanawaz’s wedding are circulating widely on the internet.

Read all the Latest Movies News here