Devoleena Bhattacharjee Has Major Meltdown in Bigg Boss 14, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia Get Snapped

Devoleena Bhattacharjee will have a major showdown with Arshi Khan and Rubina Dilaik in an upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14. Devoleena, who has been at loggerheads with Arshi for a while, will lose her cool after Arshi allegedly drags the actress' family into the show. According to a new promo, Devoleena is extremely upset with Arshi, even as she is heard telling Abhinav that Arshi has made a personal comment on her family.

Devoleena also calls out Rubina Dilaik for taking Arshi's side and not standing for the right. Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya try to pacify Devoleena but she doesn't seem to listen to anyone and goes on to damage Bigg Boss' property.

Read: Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena Loses Control, Damages Property After Fight with Arshi Khan, Rubina Dilaik

Bigg Boss 14 contestants Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia were recently snapped together as they stepped out in Mumbai. Eijaz and Pavitra twinned in black outfits and were seen getting shy as they were caught candid on camera.

Pavitra wore a black hoodie and ripped denims in blue colour while Eijaz complimented her in a casual black Tee and shorts. They even posed for mushy pictures for the photographers.

Read: Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia Twin in Black, Hold Hands as They Get Snapped

Actor Shoaib Ibrahim recently held an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram. During the session, a user told him that his wife, actress Dipika Kakkar's smile is "fake".

Shoaib gave the user a befitting reply for calling his wife's smile "fake". He said, "I am sure aapki achchi hogi!!! Jo apne paas hai usko appreciate kariye aur us cheez ke liye grateful rahiye sukuun milega, Naki kisi aur mai khamiyaan dhundne mai efforts zaya kijeye. BTW just to let you know jaan nisar meri uski smile pe."

Read: Shoaib Ibrahim's Befitting Reply to Troll Who Called His Wife Dipika Kakkar's Smile 'Fake'

Celebrity photographer Atul Kasbekar has recalled how Katrina Kaif's career in the showbiz moved ahead fast because of Shah Rukh Khan. In an interview, Atul shed light on how at the calendar launch event Katrina's photoshoot pictures appeared behind SRK's snaps and people noticed her.

"At that time she (Katrina) was a bit chubby because she was very young. She was not in swim suit shape and we struggled quite a bit to get her pictures. While she was fit, she was 18 or 19 I think, her body had still not lost all its puppy fat. But there was no question that this was a really beautiful girl. We managed to get a couple of pictures that worked really nicely," Atul said about shooting with Katrina for his first Kingfisher calendar.

Read: Celebrity Photographer Reveals How Katrina Kaif's Career Zoomed Because of Shah Rukh Khan

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan is one of the most talked-about star kids in B-town. Aaradhya has been in the spotlight since she was born. Aaradhya’s look is often compared to her mother as many believe that she looks like little Aishwarya. Now, a collage of a throwback picture of Aishwarya from her childhood and a picture of Aaradhya is doing rounds on the internet. In the collage, Aishwarya can be seen wearing a white and pink frock while little Aaradhya resembles her mother in a pink frock.

While the pictures left many awestruck, some of the netizens commented that she looks like her father Abhishek Bachchan. Some of the users even called Aaradhya more beautiful than her mother.

Read: Aaradhya Bachchan Resembles Aishwarya Rai in This Pink Frock, See Adorable Photo

Come back tomorrow for more entertainment stories.