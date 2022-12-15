CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Movies » Devoleena Bhattacharjee Hugs Her Husband Shahnawaz and Cries Inconsolably After Their Wedding; Watch
1-MIN READ

Devoleena Bhattacharjee Hugs Her Husband Shahnawaz and Cries Inconsolably After Their Wedding; Watch

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: December 15, 2022, 13:57 IST

Mumbai, India

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has tied the know with her beau Shahnawaz Sheikh. (Photos: Instagram)

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shahnawaz Sheikh's wedding pictures are all over the internet. Check out the latest pics and videos here.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee left everyone surprised on Wednesday after she announced that she has tied the know with her beau Shahnawaz Sheikh. A day after their wedding, a new video has now surfaced on social media in which the Saath Nibhana Saathiyaa actress can be seen getting teary-eyed and crying inconsolably. She hugs her husband tightly as he tries to calm her down. Newlywed Devoleena wears a red saree and can also be seen sporting a red chooda and sindoor.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee got married to her gym trainer Shahnawaz Sheikh on Wednesday. Reportedly, it was a court wedding in Lonavala. While many were speculating if she has tied the knot with her former co-star Vishal Singh, the actress cleared the air when she took to her Instagram handle and announced her wedding with Shahnawaz. Dropping a series of pictures with the love of her life, she wrote, “CHIRAAG LEKAR BHI DHOONDTI TOH TUJH JAISA NAHI MILTA. You are the answer of my pain & prayers. I LOVE YOU SHONU ❤️ Lots of love to you all. Keep us in your prayers & bless us. THE MYSTERIOUS MAN urff The Famous #SHONU AND TUM SAB K JIJA. ❤️."

Meanwhile, television’s Gopi Bahu also dropped a video sharing a glimpse of her post-wedding rituals with her husband and family.

In January 2021, Devoleena revealed that she was dating someone but refused to reveal his identity. “Currently, I am happy in my relationship, but you never know when things change. I want to take time to understand life and various situations. Even though my partner is very understanding and supportive, one never knows what can happen in the future. I am not someone who hides things. Once I decide to get married, I will let everyone know about it," she had said.

