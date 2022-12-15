Devoleena Bhattacharjee Hugs Her Husband Shahnawaz and Cries Inconsolably After Their Wedding; Watch

Devoleena Bhattacharjee left everyone surprised on Wednesday after she announced that she has tied the know with her beau Shahnawaz Sheikh. A day after their wedding, a new video has now surfaced on social media in which the Saath Nibhana Saathiyaa actress can be seen getting teary-eyed and crying inconsolably. She hugs her husband tightly as he tries to calm her down. Newlywed Devoleena wears a red saree and can also be seen sporting a red chooda and sindoor.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee got married to her gym trainer Shahnawaz Sheikh on Wednesday. Reportedly, it was a court wedding in Lonavala. While many were speculating if she has tied the knot with her former co-star Vishal Singh, the actress cleared the air when she took to her Instagram handle and announced her wedding with Shahnawaz. Dropping a series of pictures with the love of her life, she wrote, “CHIRAAG LEKAR BHI DHOONDTI TOH TUJH JAISA NAHI MILTA. You are the answer of my pain & prayers. I LOVE YOU SHONU ❤️ Lots of love to you all. Keep us in your prayers & bless us. THE MYSTERIOUS MAN urff The Famous #SHONU AND TUM SAB K JIJA. ❤️."

Meanwhile, television’s Gopi Bahu also dropped a video sharing a glimpse of her post-wedding rituals with her husband and family.

In January 2021, Devoleena revealed that she was dating someone but refused to reveal his identity. “Currently, I am happy in my relationship, but you never know when things change. I want to take time to understand life and various situations. Even though my partner is very understanding and supportive, one never knows what can happen in the future. I am not someone who hides things. Once I decide to get married, I will let everyone know about it," she had said.

