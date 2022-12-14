'Devoleena Ki Shaadi' Trends As She Dons Sindoor In Latest Pics, Holds Hand With Vishal Singh

‘Devoleena Ki Shaadi’ has been trending on social media. Why? Because her alleged wedding pictures are all over the internet. On Wednesday afternoon, Devoleena’s Saath Nibhana Saathiyaa co-star Vishal Singh took to his Instagram handle and dropped a picture in which Devoleena was seen dressed as a bride. She wore a red saree and accessorised her look with silver jewellery. She also wore a garland around her neck. Do not forget to miss her sindoor!

In the photo, Devoleena and Vishal were also seen holding hands as they flaunted their million-dollar smiles. Sharing the picture, Vishal dropped a red heart emoji in the caption.

The picture has left netizens completely confused and wondering if Devoleena and Vishal have tied the knot. While some of the social media users are sure that Devoleena and Vishal are now a couple, others speculate that it may just be a gimmick for any of their upcoming projects.

Meanwhile, Devoleena’s friend and television actress Bhavini Purohit Dave also dropped a picture with the actress.

Earlier, Devoleena also dropped another series of pictures. In one of the photos, the actress shared a glimpse of her beautiful mehendi. In another click, Devoleena smiled for the camera as she also flaunted her kaleere. She also took a selfie wearing a face mask. On Tuesday evening, Devoleena also shared a video from her Haldi ceremony on her Instagram handle. She was seen dressed in a yellow suit and accessorised her look with flower jewellery. In that video too, the actress was posing with Vishal Singh.

In February this year too, Devoleena shared pictures on her Instagram in which Vishal was seen proposing to her with a ring and a bouquet of flowers. Sharing the pictures, she had written, “It’s official", which had left netizens believe that the two are getting married. However, later, Devoleena revealed that the post was regarding one of their music videos. “We are engaged but it’s for a song. It is called ‘It’s Official’ and it’s a very romantic track," she said during a live session on social media.

