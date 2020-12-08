Devoleena Bhattacharjee on Late Divya Bhatnagar's Husband: Lured Her Into Marriage, Would Beat Her up

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame actress Divya Bhatnagar passed away on Monday after battling Covid-19 for the past few weeks. The television actress was hospitalised since November after contracting the virus. She was 34.

Divya was reportedly on ventilator over the past few days. There were also reports that Divya was abandoned by her husband Gagan Gabru during her ailment. Divya had married Gagan in December 2019, reportedly against the will of her family and friends.

Now, actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who was a close friend of the late actress, has shared a video on social media in which she claims that Divya was suffering in her marriage with Gagan and this led to her mental breakdown. She added that Gagan used to beat Divya up quite often and even stole her jewellery. She further stated that Gagan is accused of molestation and even has a case registered against him in a Shimla police station. She further claimed that he has even spent six months in jail in his hometown for the offence and that the matter is still ongoing. Devoleena shared that she will 'expose' Gagan further, who had lured Divya into marrying him as she was a very emotional person and did not think from her mind before she wed him against the will of her brother, mother, friends and father.

Take a look at the video shared by Devoleena.

Apart from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Divya had also featured in shows like Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Udaan, Jeet Gayi Toh Piyaa Morre and Vish among others.