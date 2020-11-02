Devoleena Bhattacharjee on Rupal Patel's Exit from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2: Will Miss Scenes Between Kokila and Gopi

Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who plays the role of Gopi bahu in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, in a recent interview said that she cannot imagine the show without Kokila, played by actress Rupal Patel.

Rupal, who has reprised her role from season one, will soon take an exit from the show. In an interview with Times Of India, Devoleena said, “I am very shocked and unhappy to know this actually. Honestly, as a viewer and as a co-actor, I can’t imagine Saathiya without Koki. So yes, I will really miss her on sets. And I really hope that she comes back. Though I am not happy, but I respect her decision. Definitely she must have thought something about it. She is much senior and experienced. She is a great personality. I will miss the opportunity to learn more things from her. I will miss all scenes between Kokila and Gopi.”

View this post on Instagram Swagat nahi karoge humara😍😇 #saathnibhanasaathiya2 #devoleenabhattacharjee #gopibahu #kokilamodi A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena) on Oct 12, 2020 at 7:16am PDT

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 was launched on October 19. From season one, along with Rupal and Devoleena, Mohammed Nazim has also reprised his role. Apart from them, actors Sneha Jain and Harsh Nagar have joined in the new season. The show airs on Star Plus.