Devoleena Bhattacharjee on Sidharth Shukla's Death: Shehnaaz Gill Will Take Time to Overcome This Loss

Like many others, Bigg Boss 13 fame TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee has not yet come to terms with the fact that Sidharth Shukla is no more. In a recent chat with a leading news portal, Devoleena shared that she was disturbed by the untimely death of the actor. She further revealed that in the last year, she has lost some of her loved ones, and after Sidharth’s sudden demise, she was in shock. Devoleena stated that she had lost her confidence and was not in the right mind to think.

Sharing one of her learnings from the back-to-back setbacks in the form of Divya Bhatnagar, Pista Dhakad, and now Sidharth, Devoleena said that she has understood that life is very uncertain. She even mentioned that holding grudges makes no sense. Devoleena believes that holding grudges or talking bad about someone not only hurts the other person but deep down it hurts the person who is speaking, too. “Earlier, people would say life is short, we never actually bothered but now these incidents have made us experience it. You don't know what will happen next moment,” Devoleena said in her conversation with ETimes.

The actress shared that she is a changed person now and Sidharth’s prayer meet hosted by Brahmakumaris played a major role in it. Devoleena stated that the way Brahmakumaris explained the whole process of how it’s just the body that leaves, the soul still remains and takes birth somewhere else has made her a better person.

Speaking about Shehnaaz, the Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress said that though she went to meet her on the first day, it is not the right time to talk to her. “It is a very difficult situation for Shehnaaz and how much ever someone talks to her, nobody can take away her pain. All my love to Shehnaaz. I know it is not easy to come out of such a tragic incident and she will take some time to be normal,” stated the actress. Devoleena also wishes that Shehnaaz is able to fulfil all the dreams that Sidharth saw for her.

