Devoleena Bhattacharjee Reacts to Mahira Sharma Calling Her the Wrong Proxy For Eijaz Khan

Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who went to Bigg Boss 14 as Eijaz Khan's proxy, was recently evicted from the reality show. Her Bigg Boss 13 housemate Mahira Sharma had recently said that she was a wrong choice to represent Eijaz as their strategies did not match.

Now, in a recent interview, Devoleena opened up about the accusation. Talking to SpotBoyE, she said, "A person (Mahira) who was said to be weak by one and all. And everyone saw her existence in the house was all by help and support. I don't feel like taking such feedback. All I can say, I'm thankful to the makers that they found me strong enough to take the game forward."

Devoleena had previously said that her 'connection' Paras Chhabra, who had entered the show for a week to support her was not the right fit for her. When asked to elaborate, Devoleena said, "I feel my audience will agree to it. I wasn't wrong to say that. However, I stand by my words. And I really don't want to justify it."

Devoleena also talked about having a challenging time in season 14 as opposed to 13 which felt more genuine to her. She also said that she made friends with Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya.

Meanwhile, Eijaz had to leave the show due to prior work commitments. On the other hand, during Bigg Boss 13, Devoleena had to leave the show halfway, due to health reasons. Her proxy was TV producer Vikas Gupta. While making a comeback in this season she expressed her excitement by saying that she wanted to enjoy the atmosphere again. Now after her exit, the race to win the show will be between Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant.