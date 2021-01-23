Devoleena Recreates Saath Nibhaana Saathiya Scene in Bigg Boss 14, Washes Electric Buzzer with Water

The 14th season of the television reality show Bigg Boss has further increased the level of entertainment for the viewers. This time, Devoleena Bhattacharjee opted to please the audiences by getting into her famous ‘Gopi bahu’ character. The television actress without even participating as an entertainer during the task performed the best, giving a tough competition to Nikki Tamboli.

Enacting one of the most famous scenes of washing the laptop from her show ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’, she went on to clean the buzzer present in the Bigg Boss house with a mug of water and a wiping cloth. She even adopted the same look as of her beloved character Gopi bahu.

While cleaning the buzzer, the actress said that if Gopi bahu can clean the laptop there, then she can even wash the buzzer here. To tease her opponent Nikki, Devoleena also used some crazy antics.

Both Nikki and Devoleena made headlines as they got into an ugly argument in the previous episode of the show. Nikki, during a fight, accused the latter of threatening Siddharth Shukla with MeToo charges in the last season of the reality show.

However, Devoleena who has entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a proxy of Eijaz Khan later explained that she had sorted out the matter with Sidharth Shukla.

In the episode telecasted on January 23, the two of them were seen fighting again while a series of journalists were asking questions to the contestants. In fact, from the time Devoleena has entered the show, there has been a constant clash between Nikki and her.

Devoleena started her acting career with the daily soap ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’, by replacing Jiaa Manek for the role of Gopi bahu. Fans showered immense love on her and made her one of the most popular faces of the television industry. Since then, the actress has been seen in various other shows including the previous season of Bigg Boss.