Devoleena Bhattacharjee Responds to Trolls Saying She Got Married Because She is Pregnant

Television star Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been in the limelight ever since tying the knot with Shanawaz Shaikh. She has also been targeted by trolls who speculated that the reason for her hush-hush wedding to her long-time beau might be because of pregnancy. Now, the actress came down heavily on these trollers and gave them a befitting response. “I don't need to justify anything to anyone, but there are people around who think that I'm pregnant and hence I got married all of a sudden,” she said.

Devoleena added that she was shocked and felt sad for people who made such comments. She told the Times of India, “This is another level of hypocrisy that you can't let go of any single opportunity to torture someone. They can't see anyone happy. It's frustrating at times. Why does one need to poke so much into someone's life? But later I laughed at these comments and let go. I seriously don't know what is coming next."

Devoleena Bhattacharjee gained fame after she starred in the serial Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She was last seen in Bigg Boss season 15.

The actress said that she is open to work and taking on new projects. Expecting the year 2023 to be favourable, Devoleena said, “I pray 2023 rings in on a happier and prosperous note for every one of us. I have a lot of expectations from the coming year. This year I couldn't take work because of my health issues. But now I'm completely fit and fine."

Other than Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Devoleena has starred in serials like Laal Ishq, and Lunch Stories. She has also been a part of three consecutive seasons of Bigg Boss.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee tied the knot with her gym trainer Shahnawaz Sheikh on December 14. Reportedly, it was a court wedding in Lonavala. The actress surprised fans, as she shared a heartfelt post for her husband.

Devoleena wrote, “Chiraag lekar bhi dhoondti toh tujh jaisa nahi milta (I couldn’t have found someone better than him). You are the answer of my pain and prayers. I LOVE YOU SHONU Lots of love to you all. Keep us in your prayers and bless us. THE MYSTERIOUS MAN urff The Famous #SHONU AND TUM SAB K JIJA. (Here’s presenting your brother-in-law). ”

Read all the Latest Movies News here