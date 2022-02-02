Devoleena Bhattacharjee Returns Home After a Successful Surgery, Shares Video

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who got injured while performing a task in Bigg Boss last week, has successfully undergone surgery and is back home now. The actor shared an Instagram reel, which shows her post-surgery progress and how she feels about it all.

Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena)

Sharing the video, Devoleena also wrote a small note about all the ups and downs of her journey — from Bigg Boss eviction to undergoing surgery.

“My BB15 journey was a roller coaster ride. I went through a lot of ups & downs be it mentally, physically or emotionally. As you all know, I got injured during the pole task and suffered from a complete foot drop.

“Post my BB15 eviction, I had to go with immediate nerve decompression surgery. Well, that was the time where my confidence was completely shattered and I didn’t know how to deal with it without my mom or brother around me and had no time to think over it (not even a day), so I immediately went through the surgery," she said.

She further added, “In this difficult time my willpower and my faith in God was my strength. And finally today, I am home with my love @angel_bhattacharjee after fighting with all the difficulties & challenges. I LOVE YOU ALL. Thank You Maa for your blessings & prayers. Thank You Bhai, Shaan, Harshita, Sadiya, Jontu, Shristi, Lakshmi, Vikas for taking care of me.

“Thank you all my fans, well-wishers for keeping me in your prayers. And at last but not the least I really want to thank myself for not giving up on me, not even for a moment. Long way to go. Will take time to recover but I will. Very Very soon. And yes no matter what “Dil hai Chota sa Choti si Asha.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections updates here.