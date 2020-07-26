Devoleena Bhattacharjee Says Saath Nibhaana Sathiya Was the Turning Point In Her Life

Actress and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee recalled working in the TV show Saath Nibhaana Sathiya as Gopi. The actress said that the show changed her life.
“Saath Nibhaana Saathiya has been the turning point of my life. Like many other iconic characters, Gopi Bahu will always be remembered. I'm glad to be a part of it. I really miss the team, my co-actors and all the fun. I can’t express my feelings in words,” Devoleena told a website as she fondly remembered her old days working in the show.
The show, which premiered in the year 2010, had a successful run of seven years before it was taken off. It earlier had actress Giaa Manek playing Gopi’s role, who was later replaced by Devoleena.
Recently, Devoleena revealed that she has taken a break from social media. The actress said that she needs some positive vibes in her life. She posted about her completing 9 years in the industry before going on social media detox.
Hmmm 9 yearswhat to say..I am grateful and will always be to each and everyone for everything.Keep me in your prayers and keep loving me always. From Preeto to Sathiya to Biggboss the love i have recieved from you all is the strength that i keep fighting & moving on in life with pride & dignity. I LOVE YOU ALL.❤️ @dheeraj_kumarcel Sir @msrashmi2002_ mam @pawankumarmarut sir @endemolshineind Thank you sooo much for giving me the oppurtunities that i have been part of❤️. @anima_maa thank you Maa for your love and blessings❤️.Love to all my fans ,friends,well wishers❤️.And thank you @kunapareddyveera37 & Sagar for the cakes & flowers❤️ . . . #9yearsandcounting #blessings #gratitude
Meanwhile, the actress was last seen in Bigg Boss 13, where she had to leave the show half-way due to health issues. However, she kept visiting the reality show as a guest on various occasions.