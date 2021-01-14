Devoleena Bhattacharjee Slams Bigg Boss 14 Contestants For Making Fun of Vikas Gupta's Ill Health

Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently expressed her displeasure at the current contestants of the reality show. Devoleena, who is quite vocal on social media about the show, slammed the current contestants for targetting TV producer Vikas Gupta and making fun of his deteriorating health.

Devoleena re-tweeted a post shared by the producer's team, and wrote, “Now this is really really sad..This lot has no humanity left..Except #Rakhi there is zero entertainment. Bas Chillana, Bullying, Jhagadna, Mazak banana yahi hai..Every week #SalmanSir se padhti hai phir bhi ghode jaise brains mein baat samajh hi nahi aati.. #BB14 @BiggBoss.”

Vikas' team had shared a video where contestants like Aly Goni and Arshi Khan were making fun of his health. They had tweeted, "Bullying him, Homophobia, calling him cha***, False accusations, ridiculing his hard work of years & now laughing on his pain. Its shameful - All this lead to him being hospitalised & out of the show. #GetWellSoonVikas #VikasGupta #BiggBoss14 You played with dignity - Proud of U"

Now this is really really sad..This lot has no humanity left..Except #Rakhi there is zero entertainment.Bas Chillana,Bullying,Jhagadna,Mazak banana yahi hai..Every week #SalmanSir se padhti hai phir bhi ghode jaise brains mein baat samajh hi nahi aati.. #BB14 @BiggBoss https://t.co/K5LbUGFBgP — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) January 13, 2021

Devoleena has actively supported Vikas and Rakhi Sawant on Twitter. After Rakhi was injured post a nasty fight with Jasmin Bhasin, she had called the Naagin 4 actress a 'vamp.'

On the work front, Devoleena was last seen in Saath Nibhana Saathiya season 2. She had reprised her role as Gopi Bahu after the 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' video went viral online.