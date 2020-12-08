Devoleena Bhattacharjee Slams Late Divya Bhatnagar's Husband, Mirzapur Beats Laxmii in OTT

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame actress Divya Bhatnagar passed away on Monday after battling Covid-19 for the past few weeks. The television actress was hospitalised since November after contracting the virus. She was 34.

Divya was reportedly on ventilator over the past few days. There were also reports that Divya was abandoned by her husband Gagan Gabru during her ailment. Divya had married Gagan in December 2019, reportedly against the will of her family and friends.

The battle between cinema and OTT has been a major topic of discussion ever since the digital boom became too big to be ignored. Many experts predicted that the end of movie-going as we know it is near, while others continued to bet on the big screen appeal.

While the debate was still on, the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 eliminated movie theatres as a means of entertainment for a major part of the year. It was as if the battle was already won by streaming platforms, thanks to theatres remaining shut all over the world.

One of the most adorable telly couples, Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta celebrated their anniversary on December 7. As they complete seven years of marital bliss, the adorable duo shared some heart-warming wishes for each other. To mark the special day, Ravi and Sargun took to their social media handles to post some loved-up pictures. They also penned down their feelings to express their love for one other.

Ravi shared a series of charming titanic-like pictures of him and his ladylove. In the pictures, the couple seem much in love as they spend some quality time enjoying the breeze on a ship amid the sea. They look happy and beautiful as they smile together.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a very special bond with her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore. The actress has been seen praising the veteran star and calling her inspiration on several occasions. Today, as the legendary actress turned 76, Bebo took to her social media and wished her in a heart-warming way. Sharing a throwback vintage picture of Sharmila from her early days, Kareena wrote, “To one of the most coolest and strongest women I know... happy birthday my beautiful mother-in-law (sic).”

Earlier in an interview with Hindustan Times, Bebo opened up about the bond she shares with her mother-in-law and said, "She is a warm lovely lady and a liberal person who has inspired me in every way. She compliments my work and praises me. She thinks I am very sensible and I am happy to call her my mother-in-law."

Paurashpur, which is said to be a period drama, seems to belong to a genre never seen before on the Indian OTT space. The trailer of the latest offering from ALTBalaji and Zee5 has launched on Tuesday and it has stoked fan frenzy. Starring Annu Kapoor, Milind Soman, Shilpa Shinde, Poulomi Das, Sahil Salathia, Shaheer Sheikh and Flora Saini, it will launch on December 29.

The synopsis of the web series reads: When the lust for power becomes uncontrollable, rebels are born and history is made. Women rise and fight for their rights. Paurashpur unfolds stories of power, betrayal and politics of the royal family.

Amitabh Bachchan and the Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Dil Bechara ruled the virtual world of Twitter in 2020 among Bollywood topics, while Bigg Boss was the hottest subject from the small screen.

According to #ThisHappened2020 Twitter report, Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay and late Hollywood star Chadwick Boseman had the top entertainment tweets of 2020 in India.

