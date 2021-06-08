Devoleena Bhattacharjee Speaks up for Minor Victim in Pearl V Puri Case

Pearl V Puri has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days for allegedly raping a minor. The 31-year-old actor has been booked by Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar police, invoking charges of IPC Sec. 376 AB and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 4, 8, 12,19, 21 for the rape of the minor girl, said the officials.

According to the Valiv Police Station, which lodged the case, the victim’s family had complained that Pearl had allegedly molested and raped the girl, around two years ago. Ever since the news has surfaced on social media, many from the TV industry including Ekta Kapoor, Karishma Tanna, Aly Goni, Krystle D’Souza, Nia Sharma and Anita Hassanandani have spoken out in favour of Pearl saying they stand by him. However, Devoleena Bhattacharjee has spoken out in favour of the alleged victim in the case.

Devoleena took to her Twitter and slammed those who leaked the identity of the child on social media. The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress slammed those who have been blaming the victim. She also urged people to refrain from jumping to conclusions on Pearl’s innocence or guilt.

However, she has also clarified that her tweets are against those who are shaming the alleged victim in the case and not to counter any actor or celebrity who are standing by Pearl.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here