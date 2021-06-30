Devoleena Bhattacharjee Stuns Gopi Bahu Fans With Her Sultry Pics After Belly Dance Video

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is quite active on social media. She often interacts with her fans on Twitter and keeps them posted about her professional and personal life via Instagram. Of late, the actress has been treating fans with her bold photoshoots and scintillating dance videos. On Tuesday, Devoleena shared a bunch of sultry pictures of her wearing a denim shirt. In the photos, the actress looked stunning with minimal makeup. She kept her hair open for the photoshoot. “The strongest hearts have the most scars," the actress captioned one of her posts.

The actress recently took the internet by storm with her sexy belly dance moves. She had shared a reel in which she was seen enjoying while performing belly dance. She was wearing a beaded belt, teaming it up with a black and pink sports bra. Her fans absolutely loved the video. A couple of people also addressed the actress by her on-screen name ‘Gopi Bahu’ in the comments.

Devoleena’s last daily soap appearance was in Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, which is based on Star Jalsha’s Bengali serial Ke Apon Ke Por and is also the sequel to Saath Nibhana Saathiya. The leading pair of the show is played by Sneha Jain and Harsh Nagar. In 2019, she participated in Bigg Boss 13. Last year, she entered Bigg Boss 14 house as Eijaz Khan’s proxy.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here