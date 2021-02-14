Devoleena Bhattacharjee to Get Evicted from Bigg Boss 14, Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar Finalise Marriage

After Abhinav Shukla, actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee will reportedly be the next house inmate to be evicted from Bigg Boss 14. Devoleena had entered the show as Eijaz Khan's proxy after he had to leave the show midway due to prior work commitments. Devoleena was nominated alongside Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, and Rubina Dilaik.

Disha Parmar has finally said yes to Bigg Boss 14 fame Rahul Vaidya's marriage proposal. Rahul, who has been hitting the headline ever since he entered the Bigg Boss house, had proposed marriage to Disha on national television in November.

Dia Mirza will reportedly tie the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi. The wedding will take place in Mumbai on February 15, reports SpotboyE.com. The portal also suggests that the wedding ceremony will be an intimate affair with only family members and close friends in attendance.

Saumya Tandon has recently shared a cute and adorable video of her and her son Miraan on Instagram. Saumya is very active on social media platforms and keeps on sharing photos and videos with fans. The actress can be seen cuddling her son and showering each other with kisses in the video.

Govinda took to Instagram to give his blessings to actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal who got married in a private ceremony on January 24, 2021. The actor shared a card sent to him by the Dhawan family. It says that Varun and Natasha tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in the presence of family. Thanking Govinda for his blessings, the card from the Dhawans also stated that he was missed.

