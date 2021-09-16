Devoleena Bhattacharjee to Rithvik Dhanjani, TV Actors Who Started Their Careers with Reality Shows

Reality shows such as Dance India Dance and Splitsvilla among others have played the role of a stepping stone for many popular celebrities. Many small screen actors started their careers with these reality shows. Here are five such television actors who were initially a part of reality shows:

Mohena Singh

She was a participant on dance reality show Dance India Dance (DID) season 3. She even worked as a choreographer for another dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa season 6, 7 and 8. She was last seen as Keerti in popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai.

Prince Narula

After winning Roadies season 12, he went on to participate in Splitsvilla season 8 and Bigg Boss season 9, and won both the reality shows. He even participated in Nach Baliye season 9 with his wife, actress Yuvika Chaudhary and won the title. He has also acted in two television shows – Badho Baho and Naagin season 3.

Rithvik Dhanjani

Rithvik auditioned for Dance India Dance (DID) season 1. He later made his acting debut with television show Bandini. He then went on to act in shows such as Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, Pavitra Rishta and Kumkum Bhagya. He is currently seen hosting Super Dance 4 with Paritosh Tripathi.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Devoleena began her stint on television with dance reality show Dance India Dance (DID) season 2. She then went on to do fictional roles in shows such as Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She was also seen in Bigg Boss season 13.

Suyyash Rai

Suyyash got attention when he participated in Splitsvilla season 2. He later made his acting debut with television show Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani. He then went on to act in shows such as Kya Hua Tera Vaada and Kaisa Yeh Ishq Hai… Ajab Sa Risk Hai.

