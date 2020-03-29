Devoleena Bhattacharjee Trolled for Saying Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill Have Zero Chemistry in 'Bhula Dunga'

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently got trolled by SidNaaz fans for saying that Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's music video Bhula Dunga lacked chemistry.

Devoleena carried out a live chat on Instagram with her friend Rashami Desai. During this chat, the former was asked about the song Bhula Dunga. To which she replied, "I liked Sidharth a lot in it, but I did not see chemistry between him and Shehnaaz as he is quite older to her." The actress also rooted for Sidharth and Rashami's pairing. For this, she got mercilessly trolled by SidNaaz fans.

On Devoleena's recent post, SidNaaz fans dropped hate messages for her in the comments section. But, Devoleena gave it back to the haters. The actress was even applauded by her fans for the befitting replies she gave to the trolls.

Devoleena, Sidharth and Shehnaaz were part of the reality show Bigg Boss 13 hosted by Salman Khan. While, Sidharth emerged as the winner, Shehnaaz stood in the third position. Whereas, Devoleena had to leave the show due to her health issues.

For the uninitiated, Bhula Dunga brings back the SidNaaz charm on-screen. Directed by Punit J Pathak, the music video shows the unmissable chemistry between Sidharth and Shehnaaz. The love-filled track is sung by Darshan Raval.

