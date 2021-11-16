Devoleena Bhattacharjee Wins Over Internet With Her Belly Dance, Fans Say 'Sexy Gopi Bahu'

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee aka Gopi Bahu has stunned her fans with her latest dance video. The TV actress has taken up belly dancing and the actress is winning over the Internet with her incredible moves.

In an Instagram reel, Devoleena is seen dancing on a popular track on the photo-sharing app. Sharing the video, the actor revealed that she has been learning belly dance for a while. She wrote, “Okay so post my beginner level my very first reel on #bellydance. @sanjanamuthreja thank you and also hoping that you would like it too. Impromtu but choregraphed by yours only. I loveeeee dancing." (sic)

As soon as Devoleena shared the video, her fans showered her with appreciation and love. One of them addressed her by her onscreen character’s name and commented, “Sexy Gopi Bahu." The another wrote, “Nice moves." “Amazing dance," a third user wrote.

On social media, Devoleena often shares her dance videos. She creates Instagram reels wherein she dances on hit Bollywood numbers. Check out some of her dance videos here:

Devoleena had appeared in Bigg Boss 13 but had to cut short her run because of a health issue. She later appeared as a proxy contestant on Bigg Boss 14, after Eijaz Khan was forced to walk out due to prior work commitments.

Earlier this year, Devoleena confirmed that marriage is on the cards for her, but that she is waiting for the pandemic situation to improve.

