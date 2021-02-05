Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Mother Posts Emotional Video After Actress' Breakdown in Bigg Boss 14

Devoleena Bhattacharjee will have a major showdown with Arshi Khan and Rubina Dilaik in tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14. Following this, the actress, who has entered the show as Eijaz Khan's proxy, will have an emotional breakdown and lose control. The promo of the same has been going viral on social media, with fans wondering about the reason behind her trigger. Now, Devoleena's mother has reacted to the actress' breakdown in the show.

Devoleena's mother has shared a video on the actress' official Instagram account. In the video, her mother Anima Bhattacharjee is heard saying that Devoleena is actually a very cold-headed person, but it seems that Arshi has provoked her. She also asks her not to get affected by people talking about her family and asked her to focus on her game only. The caption of the video read, “A mother's message for her daughter. A mother's pain watching her daughter breaking down. Stay strong, Devoleena. We all are with you... Keep your support and blessings."

Devoleena, who has been at loggerheads with Arshi Khan for a while, will lose her cool after Arshi allegedly drags the actress' family into the show in tonight's episode. According to a new promo, Devoleena is extremely upset with Arshi, even as she is heard telling Abhinav that Arshi has made a personal comment on her family.

Devoleena also calls out Rubina Dilaik for taking Arshi's side and not standing for the right. Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya try to pacify Devoleena but she doesn't seem to listen to anyone and goes on to damage Bigg Boss' property.

Devoleena was originally the part of Bigg Boss 13, which she had to quit midway due to health issues.