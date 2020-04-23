Devoleena Slams Arhaan Khan, Says 'Rashami Trusted a Fraudster And Is Now Paying For It'

A day after Arhaan Khan accused Rashami Desai of leaking her own bank statements and "curating a plan to malign" him, actress and former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee has come out in the latter's defence.

Devoleena slammed Arhaan for allegedly taking advantage of Rashami on every front. The actress even called him "a fraudster" and alleged that he is now "harassing" Rashami mentally.

"Rashami is my friend and she is strong enough to fight on her own. I support her, but at the same time, give her space as an individual. Rashami trusted a fraudster and is now paying for it. She trusted Arhaan and kept her belongings with him as she was in love with him. She had no clue about his real intentions. All thanks to Salman (Khan) sir, who exposed him, brought out the truth and opened Rashami’s eyes," Devoleena told Times of India.

On Monday evening, the hashtag #FraudArhaanKhan started trending on Twitter following claims by netizens that Arhaan took Rs 15 lakh from Rashami's account, and is allegedly threatening her. Arhaan withdrew the money when Rashami was still inside the Bigg Boss house, it was claimed.

However, Arhaan dismissed the claims as false. He told TOI, “Nobody can release these statements except Rashami or me. Since the allegations are against me, it’s obvious that she leaked those screenshots. Half the transactions involving huge amounts aren’t mine."

On the other hand, Rashami revealed that Arhaan owes her more than Rs 15 lakh.

“These transactions were made in my absence, and that too, without my knowledge, when I was inside the BB house. Why did Arhaan transfer my money into his account? Also, I don’t know the people he has further transferred those funds to. Apart from Rs 15 lakh that Arhaan has to pay me, he owes me more money, which he is refusing to return," she said.

During her stay in the Bigg Boss house, Rashami was heartbroken after learning about Arhaan's child and former wife. The two eventually parted ways.

