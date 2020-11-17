Devoleena Slams Bigg Boss for Claiming She and Rashami Desai Got Evicted in BB13 Due to Less Votes

Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee has lashed out at Bigg Boss 14 makers for claiming that she and her former fellow BB contestant Rashami Desai were initially evicted in the previous season due to the least number of votes. At the time, Devoleena and Rashami were nominated alongside Arti Singh, who was saved in the eviction as she received more votes than the two.

A few days back, Salman Khan discussed this topic on Bigg Boss 14 when Rubina Dilaik and Shardul Pandit were nominated for eviction. Salman said that BB14 contestants are taking things for granted and thinking that their fans would save them from eviction by voting for them. He then added both Rashami and Devoleena were huge TV celebrities and enjoyed massive fan following and yet they got evicted in 'the first padaav' in the last season.

This irked Devoleena and the actress took to Twitter to lash out at Bigg Boss for claiming that she and Rashami got a lesser number of votes than Arti. She wrote, "#Rubina & #Shardul got equivalent votes like #Rashami and me got lesser votes than #Arti in 1st padaav. Bas karo @BiggBoss. Bas karo... Mujhe na gussa mat dilao... Game accha chal raha hai na toh accha chalne do... apna khuraapaati dimaag mat lagao." (sic)

#rubina & #shardul got equivalent votes.🙄🙄 like Me & #Rashami got lesser votes than #Arti in 1st padaav🙇🏼‍♀️😭. Bas karo @BiggBoss.Bas karo.. mujhe na gussa mat dilao..Game accha chal raha hai na toh accha chalne do...apna khuraapaati dimaag mat lagao😃😃 #BB14 — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) November 16, 2020

For the uninitiated, Rashami and Devoleena were brought back to Bigg Boss 13 after their initial eviction.