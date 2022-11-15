Dexter: All About the Show that Inspired Delhi Killer to Chop Up Lover's Body in 35 Parts | Explained

For those familiar with the workings of the crime cum serial killer series ‘Dexter’, the mention of the show as an ‘inspiration’ in the horrific murder case in Delhi - in which a man killed his lover and chopped her up in 35 pieces - may not come as a surprise.

But for the unversed, the show has spiked up interest. There are enough series being hosted by OTT platforms (the latest one being Dahmer, inspired by the killings of Jeffrey Dahmer) that take inspiration from true cases. But for a murderer to take inspiration from a fictional show, is rare and brings into focus the philosophical debate - does life imitate art?

The arrest of a 28-year-old man Aaftab Amin Poonawala shed light into the horrific murder of his live-in partner 29-year Shraddha Walkar in Delhi’s Mehrauli, whom he killed during a fight. He then hatched an elaborate plan to dispose off Walkar’s body; chopped her corpse off in 35 pieces, kept some in a newly-bought fridge while attempting to dispose these parts in a nearby jungle.

As the details of the crime shock, it makes sense to delve into the American crime series Dexter and the parts of it that perhaps gave inspiration to Aaftab:

What is the Show Dexter?

What is the Show Dexter?

Dexter is an American television drama that aired on Showtime’s premium cable channel. It aired for eight seasons (96 episodes) from October 1, 2006 to September 22, 2013.

The plot revolves around Dexter Morgan played by Michael C. Hall, who is a Miami Metro Police Department blood pattern analyst who leads a double life. Dexter hunts and kills murderers who have escaped the justice system while working in the homicide division.

Why Does Dexter Kill His ‘Criminal’ Victims?

Dexter Morgan is three years old when he witnesses his mother being brutally murdered with a chainsaw and is left sitting in blood for two days. Following that, he is adopted by a Miami police officer, Harry Morgan, who recognises Dexter’s homicidal tendencies and teaches him to channel them into killing only innocent people.

Dexter works as a blood spatter analyst for the Miami Metro Police Department to satisfy his bloodlust and to facilitate his own crimes. Despite his strong desire to kill, he manages to maintain the appearance of a socially responsible citizen, explains the Dexter Wiki Fandom.

How Does Dexter Dispose off His Victims & How Did this Inspire Aaftab?

The day after Aaftab allegedly killed Walkar, he purchased a saw and a 300-litre refrigerator, taking inspiration from Dexter. On May 20, he sawed her body into 35 pieces and dumped them in the fridge.

Aaftab had studied hotel management and worked as a chef a few years ago. He had undergone a two-week training on how to cut meat, which he used to chop Walkar’s body. “He cut her body for two days," an official said.

Police said Poonawala would pack the refrigerator’s deep freezer with the pieces and put the remaining ones in the bottom tray. After some time, he would take the frozen pieces out to deep freeze those kept in the tray. He also used incense sticks and room freshener to suppress the foul smell.

He used to take out the chopped pieces, pack them in polythene bags and take them to the forest in a backpack. “He would go to the jungle at around 2 am and return a couple of hours later. He repeated this for around 20 days," the official said.

This modus operandi sounds eerily similar to Dexter’s way of disposal of his victims. In the initial seasons, Dexter dismembers his victims’ bodies and places the pieces inside heavy duty black biodegradable garbage bags.

He removes all of the plastic sheeting from his ‘kill room’ and confirms that no evidence was left behind. He loads the bags into the back of his vehicle and transports them to his boat, where he adds rocks from near the dock to weigh down the bags. After that, seal the bags with duct tape He then takes the wrapped bags out on his boat and dumps them overboard into an oceanic trench.

What is Happening in the Delhi Case Now?

Police have arrested Aaftab and are uncovering more gruesome details of the murder. The killer had apparently talked to Walkar’s friends on social media and paid her credit card bills to keep suspicions off. Meanwhile, he had worked on disposing off Walkar’s body.

The couple had moved into a house in Delhi’s Mehrauli in May. On the 18th of that month, an argument broke out between them and Aaftab tried to shut her mouth with his hand. He later allegedly strangulated her, police said.

With inputs from PTI

