Dhaakad: Censor Board Orders No Cuts For Kangana Ranaut Starrer, Gives It An 'A' Certificate

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has given Kangana Ranaut’s action-thriller Dhaakad an ‘A’ certificate. Kangana plays an assassin in Dhaakad. Set to release this weekend, the actress dons numerous looks in the movie as she tries to take down a human trafficking cartel. The trailers have already teased that it is an intense movie.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the details about the certification. “‘DHAAKAD’ RUN TIME… #Dhaakad certified ‘A’ by #CBFC on 17 May 2022. Duration: 131:34 min:sec [2 hours, 11 minutes, 34 seconds],” he wrote. A source told ETimes that the certificate was given on the basis of the intense action sequences in the film which the board didn’t want to cut. The board reportedly felt any cuts would curb the flow of the film.

When asked about the decision of CBFC, the producer of the film Sohail Maklai told the publication, “I am not disappointed; Yes, we have got an A certificate for Dhaakad. I sort of expected it, because the film has loads of action.”

While Kangana headlines Dhaakad, the film also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles. Speaking about being a part of a movie led by an actress, Arjun told News18.com, “I felt that this film is going to be a clutter breaker. A female star is never given this kind of opportunity. We have seen men do action all the time. But have we ever seen a woman do it? Yes, female actors have done action in the past but not on this scale. So I felt it was my duty in a way to also support it. I really did from my heart. As a male actor and father to two daughters (Mahikaa and Myra), I want to make this industry more conducive to women. I would love it if male actors support my kids if and when they decide to be in the movies.”

Kangana has learned martial art and fighting techniques to do justice to her role. In an interview with India TV, the Queen actress opened up about her intense training and said that to train her a special crew was called from Korea and Hollywood.

