1-min read

Dhaakad First Look: Kangana Ranaut Totally Kills It With Her Action Avatar

In the first look poster of 'Dhaakad', Kangana Ranaut can be seen rescuing the day in a shoot 'em up action avatar with guns in her both hands.

News18.com

Updated:July 6, 2019, 12:04 PM IST
Dhaakad First Look: Kangana Ranaut Totally Kills It With Her Action Avatar
In the first look poster of 'Dhaakad', Kangana Ranaut can be seen rescuing the day in a shoot 'em up action avatar with guns in her both hands.
Kangana Ranaut has been around Bollywood in solid roles nearly a decade prior to appearing in Queen (2013), although it feels that film is really where it all started. That pattern has continued with Kangana's career since, as the actress found high acclaim for her starring roles in Tanu Weds Manu Returns and most recently Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Now, the actress will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in her next movie. She is set to embrace an action role in Dhaakad, which will be "one of a kind female-led action film".

The project is helmed by Razneesh "Razy" Ghai and is jointly produced by Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum Films and co-produced by Qyuki Digital Media.

"After the success of 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi', it has been proven that audiences across the globe are loving larger than life films with a female hero. 'Dhaakad' is not only a benchmark film for my career but will be a turning point for Indian cinema as well," Kangana said in a statement.

"The film is mounted on a large scale, is one of a kind female-led action film, and is apt for a Diwali release. If it is received well, there will be no looking back for women in Indian cinema."

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the first look of Kangana from the movie on his official Twitter account. In the first look poster, Kangana can be seen rescuing the day in a shoot 'em up action avatar with guns in her both hands.

The filming on Dhaakad will take place across India, South East Asia, the Middle East and Europe. Meanwhile, the actress is currently gearing up for the release of JudgeMentall Hai Kya.

