Dhaakad: Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal Visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple Ahead of Their Film's Release

Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal are gearing up for the release of their upcoming movie titled Dhaakad. However, days ahead of the film’s release, the two actors visited Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple along with their Dhaakad team to seek blessings. Kangan Ranaut took to her official Instagram account and dropped a series of pictures from their visit to the temple.

In the clicks, Kangana can be seen posing in a red suit with a saffron dupatta. She accessorised her look with a big ring and earrings. In one of the pictures, Kangana can be seen worshiping lord Shiva. In another click, she is posing with her hands up in the air along with her Dhaakad team including Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. “Har har Mahadev…Kashi Vishvanath ji ke darshan aur Ganga ji ki aarti with team Dhaakad…releasing on 20th May…” the caption of Kangana’s post reads.

Just a couple of days back, Kangana also visited Tirupati Balaji to seek blessings for her movie. She was accompanied by Dhaakad producer Deepak Mukut. In the pictures that the actress later shared on her social media, she was seen dressed in a purple silk saree with golden work on it.

Talking about the movie, in Dhaakad, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in her never-seen-before intense avatar. She will be doing hard-core action in the film and her fans are super excited to witness the same. Earlier today, The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) also gave an ‘A’ certificate to the movie. Apart from Kangana and Arjun Rampal, Dhaakad also stars Saswata Chatterjee and Divya Dutta. Directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, the film will hit theatres on May 20 and will clash with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.