Dhaakad: Kangana Ranaut Looks Smoking Hot as Agent Agni In New Glimpse; Watch

Ahead of the trailer release of her much-anticipated flick Dhaakad, Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday took to the internet by storm as she dropped a glimpse of her first look as Agent agent and we are all for it! In the new glimpse, we see Kangana in an all-red avatar as she warns her enemies, as she is ready to burn them with her rage. The video teased the trailer of the film which will be released in two days.

The short video shared by the Queen actress on Instagram starts as it showcases a shooting gun, post which we see the actress’ red tresses and flaming eyes. Meanwhile, we are introduced to Kangana’s Agni as she says, “Naam hai Agni, do pal main lagti hoon, magar bujhne main zamana lagta hai.” (My name is Agni, light up in minutes, but it takes time to extinguish).

Soon after the video was shared on the photo-sharing-platform, scores of fans flooded the comments section as they showered love on the actress. Fans expressed their excitement for the film by dropping heart and fire emoticons.

One fan wrote, “Waiting waiting can’t wait for #dhaakadTrailer ❤️,”another commented, “Can’t wait .”

Arjun Rampal too posted the video on his Instagram handle. He wrote, “Aag bujhne mein der nahi lagti. Bring it on! #DhaakadTrailer out in 2 days.#Dhaakad is releasing in the theatres on 20th May 2022 .”

The multi-lingual Pan-India film was to be released in April but with the third wave hitting the country, the makers had earlier decided to shift the release to May. This is Ranaut’s second pan India outing after the thunderous success of Thalaivii, based on the life of Jayalalitha.

Dhaakad is Bollywood’s first high-octane spy thriller led by a female star. The film is also the country’s first big-scale multilingual project to be headlined by a female superstar. The actioner led by Ranaut, also featured Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutt, and Saswata Chatterjee among other actors.

Dhaakad is directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai and co-produced by Hunar Mukut.

