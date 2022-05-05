Dhaakad Song She’s On Fire: Kangana Ranaut Raises Temperatures With Steamy Avatar With Arjun Rampal

After piquing the curiosity of fans by sharing a few glimpses from Dhaakad, the makers on Thursday released a new upbeat number She’s on Fire Featuring Kangana Ranaut. In the movie, Kangana will be seen essaying the role of thunderous spy Agent Agni. And in the classy rap number released today, we see the different avatars of the Queen actress.

Kangana took to Instagram and posted the song on her official handle. Along with the song’s clip, she wrote, “Bring all the extinguishers you want. This fire will continue spreading 🔥The fiery track of the year “She’s on Fire" is out now on @SREMusic."

The song ‘She’s On Fire’ was released in Jaipur’s Raj Mandir theatre on Thursday. Amidst a lot cheering, leading lady, Kangana Ranaut made an entry and sent the crowd into a tizzy. A resounding rapturous round of applause welcomed Kangana and Arjun. The makers set the scene by erecting a 25-feet cut out of Kangana and Arjun, which was unveiled at the event.

Along with producer Deepak Mukut and director Razneesh Ghai, veteran film distributor Raj Bansal was also present at the launch and he unveiled the poster of the song. The grand event at one of the most popular single-screen theatres in the city saw 25 bikes being deployed to announce the arrival of the film’s star cast. Keeping the theme of high-octane action in mind, the event was designed to highlight the film’s much-talked-about action choreography which has won high praise after the film’s trailer launch recently.

She’s On Fire has been composed and written by Badshah and crooned by him and Nikita Gandhi. The music of the song has been composed by Hiten.

Talking about the song Kangana Ranaut said, “It’s a song which has some great beats and highlights what Agent Agni is all about. The fire within her to destruct her enemies is very strong and the song captures her never-say-die attitude and undying spirit beautifully. We have experimented with costumes, hair and makeup and tried to do something unusual and different. I hope the song is loved by all.”

Experssig his thoughts at the song, Arjun Rampal added, “Badshah is a true Badshah. With this track, “She’s on Fire,” he’s nailed it. The groove is addictive, the lyrics are on point. It’s the first time I had to rap and I had a blast doing it. This is the most stylish and stylised song I have shot. Kangana rocks different avatars. It was a pleasure reuniting with Remo, who had choreographed the first song of his career with me. The sets are insane, costumes are killer. This song’s on fire. “She’s On Fire”, is a must on everyone’s playlist.”

Deepak Mukut said, “It’s a peppy and upbeat song which will appeal to the younger generation. Badshah has composed a number which reflects the battle between Kangana and Arjun’s characters in the film. What’s also important for us as a production house is that, with this film, we are also launching our music label, SRE Music. I hope the song is loved by everyone.”

Dhaakad is produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai and co-produced by Hunar Mukut. The film is directed by Razneesh Ghai and produced in association with Zee Studios, Kamal Mukut, Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum films. The film is distributed by Zee Studios Worldwide and will release on May 20, 2022.

