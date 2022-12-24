Dhaakad to Laal Singh Chaddha, Biggest Bollywood Flops of 2022

The South film industry has emerged as more profitable than Bollywood in 2022. Films like Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise, Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s RRR and Yash’s K.G.F: Chapter 2 have wreaked havoc at the box office.

At the same time, prominent Bollywood films have bombed at the box office. As the year comes to an end, let us take a look at some of the biggest Bollywood flops of 2022.

Dhaakad (released on May 20)

Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad was one of the biggest flops of 2022. The film was touted as an action thriller and its premise revolved around international human trafficking. However, the Razneesh Ghai directorial bombed at the box office and couldn’t recover its budget of Rs 85 crore.

Samrat Prithviraj (released on June 3)

Akshay Kumar’s period drama was made on a grand scale. The film starred Akshay in the titular role of Samrat Prithviraj and was made on a budget of Rs 175 crore. However, the film was panned by both critics and audiences alike and could only earn Rs 68 crore in India.

Laal Singh Chaddha (released on August 11)

Laal Singh Chaddha was touted as Aamir Khan’s big comeback on the silver screen after his last film Dangal. The movie was an official remake of the Academy Award-winning Hollywood film, Forrest Gump. But Aamir’s film flopped at the box office and stunned several trade analysts. Even the sizzling chemistry between Aamir and Kareena Kapoor Khan couldn’t recover the film’s colossal budget of Rs 186 crore.

Raksha Bandhan (released on August 11)

Akshay Kumar did not have a great 2022 in the film industry. The Khiladi of Bollywood gave his third consecutive flop of the year with Raksha Bandhan. The social drama, made on a budget of Rs 100 crore, could only collect Rs 45 crore at the box office. Raksha Bandhan received mixed reviews from critics and did not have a great run at the domestic ticket windows.

Goodbye (released on October 7)

Vikas Bahl’s family drama boasted of a stellar cast which included Rashmika Mandanna, Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. However, the film couldn’t attract movie-buffs to the theatres. Goodbye could only collect Rs 10 crore at the box office.

