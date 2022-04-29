Dhaakad Trailer: Kangana Ranaut Is Fierce As She Takes Down Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta; Watch

The much awaited trailer of Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film, Dhaakad is finally out. The actress has embraced a fierce avatar in the film, and had already wowed us as Agent Agni in the teaser that was released earlier. The trailer promises that the game has just begun, and Agent Agni is clearly hungry for blood. And apart from Agent Agni, we also see a glimpse of the other characters.

In the trailer, we get a glimpse of what Agent Agni is after. She is to track down Asia’s biggest human trafficking syndicate operating from central India’s coal mine. Agni has to crack the case, but looks like it would bring back memories from her past that haunts her. Sawata Chatterjee, who had become popular as Bob Biswas from Kahaani, plays Kangana Ranaut’s boss in the film.

The action sequences look stylish and beautifully executed. Not only does Kangana look formidable and fierce, but the fact that she is made to clash with an equally formidable villain, played by Arjun Rampal, just makes it even better. There is also the talented Divya Dutta, joining forces with Rampal and proving to be a tough opponent. See the trailer here:

Dhaakad releases in theatres on the 20th of May, 2022. It is being touted as Bollywood’s first high-octane spy thriller led by a female star, and the country’s first big-scale multilingual project to be headlined by a female actor. Apart from Kangana Ranaut, the film has talented stars like Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutt, and Saswata Chatterjee in pivotal roles. Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai, the film boasts of having action choreographers from across the globe on board. The film will be clashing with Anees Bazmi’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu. It has been produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai and co-produced by Hunar Mukut.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.