Dhaakad Trailer Reaction: Kangana Ranaut And Arjun Rampal's Film Gives Fans ‘Salt, Red Sparrow Vibes’

The makers of Kangana Ranaut’s much-anticipated action thriller on Friday dropped an action-packed trailer of the film. The trailer promises that the game has just begun, and Kangana as Agent Agni is clearly hungry for blood. And apart from Agent Agni, we also see a glimpse of the Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in never before seen avatars. It certainly looks like a mass entertainer. As Kangana shared the trailer, fans began reacting to the same. While some were in love with Kangana’s swag and style as Agent Agni, others loved Arjun and Divya’s ferocious avatars. There were many reasons why fans loved the trailer and a few of them are perfect action, thriller and the dialogues.

Reacting to the trailer, most Twitter users dubbed Kangana Ranaut’s film as “amazing." Some of the fans even compared the movie with Hollywood films like Salt and Red Sparrow. One of the comments on Twitter reads, “Man #DhaakadTrailer looks kickass … fully stylised .. giving me #salt and #redsparrow feels .. @KanganaDaily killing it as always on screen @rampalarjun everywhere u go #arjun is there #bravooo folks."

A fan wrote, “Wow Wow Wow #Dhaakad What a Trailer Man Its Just Amazing#KanganaRanaut Take a bow ‍♂️ ❤️ You are ExceptionalThis is Gonna be EpicJust ruling it with Badass Attitude & Savage #DhaakadTrailer #AgentAgni ."

Another fan shared the pics of Kangana Ranaut’s different avatars as Agent Agni and wrote, “The all avaters of #KanganaRanaut is really impressive #DhaakadTrailer #Dhaakad."

Lauding the film, one of the fans tweeted,"This is the trailer of #dhaakad . Indian’s first female centric spy thriller movie on this scale.this just awesome shabd nhi hai mere pas . And Kangana’s punch in this scene #DhaakadTrailer #KanganaRanaut."

One of the Twitter users lauded the film saying, “Dhaakad is a genre defining film and we’ve worked very hard to create something that lived up to the dream that we had envisioned. Agent Agni is a force of nature and embodies the strength within us and the film is a celebration of grit and power."#DhaakadTrailer."

Another fan loved the trailer and wrote, “All the set pieces are looking way to sexy, I mean how can you take your eyes off them! Also, the action choreography and the storytelling is hella exciting. I just wish the film delivers even much more than what we saw in the teaser & trailer. #DhaakadTrailer #Dhaakad."

A fan wrote, “Excellent cinematography , powerpack action sequence , mysterious back-story of agent AGNI and most important of them all the dream cast is making the trailer mindblowing #DhaakadTrailer #Dhaakad #KanganaRanaut."

Dhaakad releases in theatres on the 20th of May, 2022. It is being touted as Bollywood’s first high-octane spy thriller led by a female star, and the country’s first big-scale multilingual project to be headlined by a female actor. Apart from Kangana Ranaut, the film has talented stars like Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutt, and Saswata Chatterjee in pivotal roles. Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai, the film boasts of having action choreographers from across the globe on board. The film will be clashing with Anees Bazmi’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu. It has been produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai and co-produced by Hunar Mukut.

