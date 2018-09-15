English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Dhadak Brought a Positive Change in My Life: Ishaan Khatter
Ishaan Khatter says "Dhadak" brought a positive change in his life, and now he wants to challenge himself by recognising the right opportunities.
Actor Ishaan Khatter says Dhadak brought a positive change in his life, and now he wants to challenge himself by recognising the right opportunities.
"The film brought a positive change in my life by bringing me together with some very special people," Ishaan told IANS while explaining how his life changed after Dhadak.
"As for my professional life, more people have seen my work and hopefully that will have a positive effect on the opportunities I receive in the future," he added.
An adaptation of Marathi hit Sairat, Dhadak marked the much-awaited Bollywood foray of Janhvi Kapoor. Ishaan made his film debut with Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds, but "Dhadak" marked Ishaan's entry in Bollywood.
Shashank Khaitan directed the movie which was produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.
The film, also backed by Zee Studios, touches upon honour killing. It will find its way on the Indian small screen on September 30 on Zee Cinema.
After Dhadak, Ishaan wants to challenge himself "by recognising opportunities that will help me grow".
"And working with people who would push me beyond my comfort level," he added.
Ishaan is the son of veteran actress Neelima Azeem and is Shahid Kapoor's brother.
Asked about his views on the nepotism debate, he said: "It is neutral."
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Saturday 01 September , 2018
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
Friday 31 August , 2018
Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Saturday 01 September , 2018 Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
Friday 31 August , 2018 Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
Friday 24 August , 2018 Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
