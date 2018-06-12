English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Dhadak Co-stars Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter Share an Impeccable Off-screen Chemistry. Here’s Proof
Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor share a great camaraderie off-screen as well.
Image courtesy: Instagram/Ishaan Khatter
Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor's on-screen bonding has been garnering a lot of appreciation after makers of Dhadak released the much-awaited trailer of their Bollywood debut on Monday. After watching the first glimpse of the film, we're definitely sure that their crackling chemistry is going to be one of the biggest highlights of the movie. But not many are aware of the fact that the two share a great camaraderie off-screen as well. And, the proof of the same is Ishaan’s latest Instagram story in which he can be seen pulling Janhvi's leg.
In one of the two videos, posted by Ishaan, the Beyond the Clouds star can be seen teasing Janhvi. "Janhvi Kapoor is wearing earrings to match with her golden night dress," he says. The videos were taken while the actors were getting ready for the launch of the trailer of Dhadak.
Take a look:
Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Dhadak explores the love story of Madhur and Patri in a casteist society. The film is an adaptation of the acclaimed Marathi film Sairat and is being backed by filmmaker Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions.
Janhvi's father Boney Kapoor, sister Khushi Kapoor, uncle Anil Kapoor and cousin Harshvardhan Kapoor accompanied her for the trailer launch event of her film to support the debutante.
