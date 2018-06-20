English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Dhadak First Song: Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter's Vibrant Chemistry Wins Heart in the Title Track
The film has been shot at the beautiful locales of Udaipur and till now, cast-pictures indicate a strong chemistry between Ishaan and Janhvi.
The title track of Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khattar's Bollywood debut film Dhadak is here and it is as vibrant as any Dharma Production. Composed by Ajay-Atul the soulful track has been sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Ajay Gogavale, and it lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.
The title track has lead actors Janhvi and Ishaan romancing each other in absolutely grogeous palaces of Udaipur. The chemistry between the two young actors is palpable and beautiful to look at.
Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Dhadak is the official remake of popular Marathi film Sairat. The story revolves around Ishaan as Madhur and Janhvi as Patri, who explore their love story in a casteist society. Unlike the original Marathi film Sairat, Dhadak is set in Rajasthan.
While Sairat won accolades for its apt depiction and rawness, Dhadak might have a bit more of grandeur and colours hailing from Dharma Productions. The film has been shot at the beautiful locales of Udaipur and till now, cast-pictures indicate a strong chemistry between Ishaan and Jhanvi.
Dhadak is all set to release on July 20.
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Black Panther and Stranger Things Win Big at MTV Movie and TV Awards
-
Friday 18 May , 2018
Watch Now | Space Out With Actors Vinay Pathak and Manoj Pahwa
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
Black Panther and Stranger Things Win Big at MTV Movie and TV Awards
Friday 18 May , 2018 Watch Now | Space Out With Actors Vinay Pathak and Manoj Pahwa
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- This Photo of Shah Rukh Khan’s Daughter Suhana With a Friend Is Going Viral
- Kareena Kapoor Khan Ups the Glamour Quotient at Femina Miss India World 2018; See Pics
- 3rd ODI: Record-breaking England Rout Australia to Seal ODI Series Win
- Hardest Day’s Cricket I Have Ever Had in My Life: Tim Paine
- Punjab Woman Lands in Madhya Pradesh to Meet Her Hero IPS Officer