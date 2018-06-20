GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Dhadak First Song: Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter's Vibrant Chemistry Wins Heart in the Title Track

The film has been shot at the beautiful locales of Udaipur and till now, cast-pictures indicate a strong chemistry between Ishaan and Janhvi.

Updated:June 20, 2018, 12:52 PM IST
The title track of Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khattar's Bollywood debut film Dhadak is here and it is as vibrant as any Dharma Production. Composed by Ajay-Atul the soulful track has been sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Ajay Gogavale, and it lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

dhadak5

The title track has lead actors Janhvi and Ishaan romancing each other in absolutely grogeous palaces of Udaipur. The chemistry between the two young actors is palpable and beautiful to look at.

dhadak3

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Dhadak is the official remake of popular Marathi film Sairat. The story revolves around Ishaan as Madhur and Janhvi as Patri, who explore their love story in a casteist society. Unlike the original Marathi film Sairat, Dhadak is set in Rajasthan.

dhadak2

While Sairat won accolades for its apt depiction and rawness, Dhadak might have a bit more of grandeur and colours hailing from Dharma Productions. The film has been shot at the beautiful locales of Udaipur and till now, cast-pictures indicate a strong chemistry between Ishaan and Jhanvi.

Dhadak is all set to release on July 20.

