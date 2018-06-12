Dhadak: Have you Read Arjun Kapoor's Reaction to Trailer of Janhvi Kapoor's Debut Yet?

The trailer of the much-awaited film Dhadhak that marks Bollywood debut of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter Janhvi was realeased on Monday. Impressed by Janhvi and her co-star Ishaan Khatter's performance in the trailer, many celebrities took to social media to give a shout-out to the newbies. Janhvi's brother Arjun Kapoor, who is currently in London for the shoot of his film Namaste England, also showered love on the debutante.Sharing a poster of Dhadak on his Instagram story, Arjun wrote: "JanhviKapoor, today starts a new & a beautiful journey! You are amazing and so is Ishaan Khatter! Both of you are magical in the Dhadak Trailer... Only love for you both! All the very best to the whole team." (sic)Screengrab of Arjun Kapoor's Instagram storyA day before the trailer launch, Arjun had also written a heartfelt post for Janhvi wishing her luck for the movie. The 2 States actor has been a pillar of strength to Janhvi and Khushi and his father Boney Kapoor ever since legendary actress Sridevi's sudden demise.“Tomorrow you will be part of the audience forever #JanhviKapoor cause your trailer comes out... Firstly, sorry I’m not there in Mumbai but I’m by your side, don’t worry. I just wanted you to know this profession is amazing if you work hard, be honest, learn to take the accolades with the brickbats, respect opinions, yet follow your own path & instinct. It’s not gonna be easy but I know you are ready for all the madness that will ensue. All the best for #Dhadak! I’m certain that my friends @ShashankKhaitan & @karanjohar have presented you & #IshaanKhatter as the modern Romeo & Juliet with elan,” Arjun had tweeted on Sunday.Dhadak is the official remake of Nagraj Manjule's Marathi hit Sairat. Produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studio, the film is all set to hit the screens on July 20.