Dhadak: Ishaan's Madhu Finally Got a 'Pappi' from Janhvi's Parthavi But There's a Hilarious Twist; Video

Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor recently visited the sets of India's Best Dramebaaz to promote their Bollywood debut Dhadak and walked out with a Labrador puppy. For the uninitiated, upon the release of their film's trailer, one of Janhvi's dialogues, “Puppy, matlab kutte ka chhota bachcha?” (Puppy, as in a dog’s baby?), was criticised by many social media users to an extent that they turned it into hilarious memes.But we are loving Janhvi and Ishaan's spirit for taking this joke format so sportingly. Dharma productions on Wednesday shared a hilarious video of the duo on its official Instagram account in which the two can be seen having fun with the puppy.“Most people say, it’s rare that during promotions there’s a moment so real that it stays with you for life. We strongly disagree. Yesterday @janhvikapoor & @ishaan95 visited the set of India’s Best Draamebaaz and were showered with love and surprised with a ‘puppy’. A literal puppy! A moment for TV, became a moment in the lives of Madhukar and Parthavi. Ishaan & Janhvi fell in love with this little wonder and decided to take him home. The yet-to-be-named ‘Labrador’ is at his new home today with his older siblings – two feisty cats and we find that just paww-dorable! #Dhadak,” Dharma Movies Instagram handle wrote along with the clip.“Guys, I have news for you. Madhu ko puppy mil gaya,” says Janhvi in the video as she holds the cute puppy in her arms. She makes a reference to her dialogue from the trailer in which Ishaan’s character Madhukar asks Janhvi’s Parthavi for a kiss (pappi). To which, she responds, “Puppy? Matlab kutte ka chhota baccha?”Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Dhadak is the official remake of popular Marathi film Sairat. The story revolves around Ishaan as Madhukar and Janhvi as Parthavi, who explore their love story in a casteist society. Unlike the original Marathi film Sairat, Dhadak is set in Rajasthan.