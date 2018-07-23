GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Janhvi Kapoor's Rumored Boyfriend Did This to Congratulate Her on the Success of Dhadak

Dhadak is the official remake of Nagraj Manjule's Marathi hit Sairat. Produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studio, the film hit the screens on July 20.

News18.com

Updated:July 23, 2018, 1:55 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor's Rumored Boyfriend Did This to Congratulate Her on the Success of Dhadak
Image courtesy: Instagram/Akshat Rajan
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bollywood debut Dhadak has been doing well at the box-office. The film has already raked in Rs 33.67 crore in its opening weekend. Janhvi's role of Parthavi is also being appreciated by the audiences.

On Saturday, Janhvi's rumored boyfriend Akshat Rajan congratulated the actress by making a special gesture. Akshat got a bouquet of “D” shape for Janhvi to congratulate her on the film’s success. Taking to Instagram story, Janhvi shared the picture of him holding the bouquet.

“Subtlety is not his thing,” she captioned the story.


Image courtesy: Screengrab of Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram story

Earlier, on Janhvi’s birthday, Akshat had posted a photo of himself with the actress and captioned it: “Happy Birthday.” To which, Janhvi responded with an “ILY" comment.

happy birthday ✨❤️

A post shared by Akshat Rajan (@akshatrajan) on



A post shared by Akshat Rajan (@akshatrajan) on



Dhadak, which sees Janhvi opposite Ishaan Khatter, is the official remake of Nagraj Manjule's Marathi hit Sairat. Produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studio, the film released on July 20.

