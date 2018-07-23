English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Janhvi Kapoor's Rumored Boyfriend Did This to Congratulate Her on the Success of Dhadak
Dhadak is the official remake of Nagraj Manjule's Marathi hit Sairat. Produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studio, the film hit the screens on July 20.
Image courtesy: Instagram/Akshat Rajan
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bollywood debut Dhadak has been doing well at the box-office. The film has already raked in Rs 33.67 crore in its opening weekend. Janhvi's role of Parthavi is also being appreciated by the audiences.
On Saturday, Janhvi's rumored boyfriend Akshat Rajan congratulated the actress by making a special gesture. Akshat got a bouquet of “D” shape for Janhvi to congratulate her on the film’s success. Taking to Instagram story, Janhvi shared the picture of him holding the bouquet.
“Subtlety is not his thing,” she captioned the story.
Image courtesy: Screengrab of Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram story
Earlier, on Janhvi’s birthday, Akshat had posted a photo of himself with the actress and captioned it: “Happy Birthday.” To which, Janhvi responded with an “ILY" comment.
Dhadak, which sees Janhvi opposite Ishaan Khatter, is the official remake of Nagraj Manjule's Marathi hit Sairat. Produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studio, the film released on July 20.
Also Watch
On Saturday, Janhvi's rumored boyfriend Akshat Rajan congratulated the actress by making a special gesture. Akshat got a bouquet of “D” shape for Janhvi to congratulate her on the film’s success. Taking to Instagram story, Janhvi shared the picture of him holding the bouquet.
“Subtlety is not his thing,” she captioned the story.
Image courtesy: Screengrab of Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram story
Earlier, on Janhvi’s birthday, Akshat had posted a photo of himself with the actress and captioned it: “Happy Birthday.” To which, Janhvi responded with an “ILY" comment.
Dhadak, which sees Janhvi opposite Ishaan Khatter, is the official remake of Nagraj Manjule's Marathi hit Sairat. Produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studio, the film released on July 20.
Also Watch
-
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
Thursday 05 July , 2018 Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Monday 02 July , 2018 Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- The Bizarre Reason Why Shraddha Kapoor Wiped Out All of Her Instagram Photos & Videos
- 'I'm German When I Win, Immigrant When I Lose': Ozil Quits Germany Football Team
- Watched Dhadak yet? These Dhadak Memes Are Setting the Internet on Fire
- Rishi Kapoor Breaks Silence on Ranbir-Alia's Rumoured Romance & This is What He Has to Say
- Curious Case of a Jharkhand Village Where No One Has Ration Card
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...