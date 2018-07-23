Janhvi Kapoor's Rumored Boyfriend Did This to Congratulate Her on the Success of Dhadak

happy birthday ✨❤️ A post shared by Akshat Rajan (@akshatrajan) on Mar 5, 2018 at 8:37pm PST

Janhvi Kapoor’s Bollywood debut Dhadak has been doing well at the box-office. The film has already raked in Rs 33.67 crore in its opening weekend. Janhvi's role of Parthavi is also being appreciated by the audiences.On Saturday, Janhvi's rumored boyfriend Akshat Rajan congratulated the actress by making a special gesture. Akshat got a bouquet of “D” shape for Janhvi to congratulate her on the film’s success. Taking to Instagram story, Janhvi shared the picture of him holding the bouquet.“Subtlety is not his thing,” she captioned the story.Image courtesy: Screengrab of Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram storyEarlier, on Janhvi’s birthday, Akshat had posted a photo of himself with the actress and captioned it: “Happy Birthday.” To which, Janhvi responded with an “ILY" comment.Dhadak, which sees Janhvi opposite Ishaan Khatter, is the official remake of Nagraj Manjule's Marathi hit Sairat. Produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studio, the film released on July 20.