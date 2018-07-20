Dhadak Movie LIVE Tweet Review: Will Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter Recreate the Magic of Sairat?

Read More

The much anticipated film of 2018 - Dhadak hits theatres today. The film, an adaptation of the popular Marathi film Sairat, marks Janhvi Kapoor's much-anticipated foray into Bollywood. Even though Ishaan Khatter has already amassed huge appreciation in Majid Majidi’s India-set film Beyond The Clouds, this is first commercial Bollywood project.How would the film perform at the box office? Will the actors – Janhvi and Ishaan get applause and acceptance from the viewers? And most importantly, will the film be better than the original (Sairat)?