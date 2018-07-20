GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Dhadak Movie LIVE Tweet Review: Will Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter Recreate the Magic of Sairat?

News18.com | July 20, 2018, 11:14 AM IST
The much anticipated film of 2018 - Dhadak hits theatres today. The film, an adaptation of the popular Marathi film Sairat, marks Janhvi Kapoor's much-anticipated foray into Bollywood. Even though Ishaan Khatter has already amassed huge appreciation in Majid Majidi’s India-set film Beyond The Clouds, this is first commercial Bollywood project.

How would the film perform at the box office? Will the actors – Janhvi and Ishaan get applause and acceptance from the viewers? And most importantly, will the film be better than the original (Sairat)?
Jul 20, 2018 11:14 am (IST)

Ishaan Khatter gets overwhelmingly excited about everything in life. But the best part about him is that he is expresses it without faking it. #Dhadak #dhadakReview

Jul 20, 2018 10:51 am (IST)

Have watched #Dhadak for over 30 minutes and let me tell you that this glossy Karan Johar production is nothing like #Sairat

Jul 20, 2018 10:38 am (IST)

If you have watched #Sairat you'd be able to spot the similarities and of course the twists that the director has incorporated in #Dhadak #dhadakReview

Jul 20, 2018 10:37 am (IST)

#Dhadak kicks off like a typical Bollywood love story.

Jul 20, 2018 10:36 am (IST)

#Dhadak is the official Hindi adaptation of 2016's Marathi hit film Sairat which starred #AkashThosar and #RinkuRajguru in the lead roles and was directed by #NagrajManjule.

Jul 20, 2018 10:35 am (IST)

Out to watch first day, first show of #Dhadak. Watch this space for the film's live tweet review.

Divya Pal is inside the theatre to live tweet the experience.
