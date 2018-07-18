GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Dhadak: Not Acting, Sridevi Wanted Daughter Janhvi Kapoor to Pursue This Profession

The film, directed by Shashank Khaitan, will see Janhvi opposite Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter.

July 18, 2018
Jhanvi Kapoor is all set to make her debut in Bollywood with Dhadak. The film, directed by Shashank Khaitan, will see her opposite Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter.

And while Janhvi's family members can't stop gushing over her acting skills, not many people are aware that her own mother Sridevi was not too convinced about her entering Bollywood.

In an interview to Indian Express, when Jhanvi was asked about Sridevi’s reaction on her decision to become an actor, she said, “There were a lot of sounds. There was a lot of ‘Aiyyo!’, but I think she knew that the bug had bitten this poor girl.”

She further added, "When I was a kid, she really wanted me to become a doctor. I don’t know why, and I was like, ‘I am sorry mom, but I don’t have the intellect to become a doctor.’"

