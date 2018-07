Dhadak: Not Acting, Sridevi Wanted Daughter Janhvi Kapoor to Pursue This Profession

Jhanvi Kapoor is all set to make her debut in Bollywood with Dhadak. The film, directed by Shashank Khaitan, will see her opposite Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter.And while Janhvi's family members can't stop gushing over her acting skills, not many people are aware that her own mother Sridevi was not too convinced about her entering Bollywood.In an interview to Indian Express , when Jhanvi was asked about Sridevi’s reaction on her decision to become an actor, she said, “There were a lot of sounds. There was a lot of ‘Aiyyo!’, but I think she knew that the bug had bitten this poor girl.”She further added, "When I was a kid, she really wanted me to become a doctor. I don’t know why, and I was like, ‘I am sorry mom, but I don’t have the intellect to become a doctor.’"