Dhadak Shoot Wrap: Janhvi Kapoor Shares Adorable Picture With Ishaan Khattar, Shashank Khaitan
The film is slated to release on July 20, 2018. The Hindi remake of acclaimed Marathi film, Sairat, Dhadak, is a story based on forbidden love due to the different caste of the protagonists.
Image: Instagram/Janhvi Kapoor
The shooting schedule of Janhvi Kapoor's debut film Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khattar completed on Monday. The film is being directed by Badrinath Ki Dulhania famed director Shashank Khaitan and looks like the two young actors have formed a close bond with him.
Janhvi recently shared a picture of the trio and captioned it as "Home."
Credit: @Janhvi Kapoor
Karan Johar also tweeted the adorable photo and wrote, "The warmest trio at @DharmaMovies !! @ShashankKhaitan is truly the strongest guide...mentor...friend And above all director! Janhvi and Ishaan are truly the heartbeat of #Dhadak"
The film is slated to release on July 20, 2018. The Hindi remake of acclaimed Marathi film Sairat, Dhadak, is a story based on forbidden love due to the different caste of the protagonists. While Sairat won accolades for its apt depiction and rawness, Dhadak might have a bit more of grandeur and colors hailing from Dharma Productions. The film is being shot at the beautiful locales of Udaipur and till now, cast-pictures indicate a strong chemistry between Ishaan and Jhanvi.
Janhvi recently shared a picture of the trio and captioned it as "Home."
Credit: @Janhvi Kapoor
Karan Johar also tweeted the adorable photo and wrote, "The warmest trio at @DharmaMovies !! @ShashankKhaitan is truly the strongest guide...mentor...friend And above all director! Janhvi and Ishaan are truly the heartbeat of #Dhadak"
The warmest trio at @DharmaMovies !! @ShashankKhaitan is truly the strongest guide...mentor...friend And above all director! Janhvi and Ishaan are truly the heartbeat of #Dhadak pic.twitter.com/Gpcglm28Nn— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 17, 2018
The film is slated to release on July 20, 2018. The Hindi remake of acclaimed Marathi film, Sairat, Dhadak, is a story based on forbidden love due to the different caste of the protagonists. While Sairat won accolades for its apt depiction and rawness, Dhadak might have a bit more of grandeur and colors hailing from Dharma Productions. The film is being shot at the beautiful locales of Udaipur and till now, cast-pictures indicate a strong chemistry between Ishaan and Jhanvi.
