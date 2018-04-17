GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Dhadak Shoot Wrap: Janhvi Kapoor Shares Adorable Picture With Ishaan Khattar, Shashank Khaitan

The film is slated to release on July 20, 2018. The Hindi remake of acclaimed Marathi film, Sairat, Dhadak, is a story based on forbidden love due to the different caste of the protagonists.

News18.com

Updated:April 17, 2018, 11:20 AM IST
Image: Instagram/Janhvi Kapoor
The shooting schedule of Janhvi Kapoor's debut film Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khattar completed on Monday. The film is being directed by Badrinath Ki Dulhania famed director Shashank Khaitan and looks like the two young actors have formed a close bond with him.

Janhvi recently shared a picture of the trio and captioned it as "Home."

Credit: @Janhvi Kapoor

Karan Johar also tweeted the adorable photo and wrote, "The warmest trio at @DharmaMovies !! @ShashankKhaitan is truly the strongest guide...mentor...friend And above all director! Janhvi and Ishaan are truly the heartbeat of #Dhadak"




While Sairat won accolades for its apt depiction and rawness, Dhadak might have a bit more of grandeur and colors hailing from Dharma Productions. The film is being shot at the beautiful locales of Udaipur and till now, cast-pictures indicate a strong chemistry between Ishaan and Jhanvi.

