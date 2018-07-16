English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Dhadak: Sonam Kapoor Watches Janhvi's Debut Film and Here's What She Has to Say
'Dhadak' is the official remake of Nagraj Manjule's Marathi hit 'Sairat'. Produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studio, the film is all set to hit the screens on July 20.
Image courtesy: Dhadak poster, Instagram/Sonam Kapoor
With the release date of their Bollywood debut coming close, Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter seem to be getting nervous about the reactions their film, Dhadak, will get from the audiences. However, Janhvi's family members have been making sure that the duo remains calm under the release pressure.
Recently Sonam Kapoor watched Janhvi Kapoor's Dhadak, and the actress has only the best things to say about it. The actor praised her young cousin's work and shared her thoughts about Ishaan's performance also. She tweeted saying, " What a stunning debut @janhvikapoor so so proud! Moved beyond words. @ishaankhattar you are magnificent. And this is all thanks to @ShashankKhaitan who has brilliantly captured their innocence, vulnerability and strength! Stunned!!!!!!
Janhvi earlier had received support from her siblings Arjun and Anshula Kapoor. After watching the film's trailer, Arjun had tweeted, “#JanhviKapoor, today starts a new & a beautiful journey! You are amazing and so is #IshaanKhatter! Both of you are magical in the #DhadakTrailer... Only love for you both! All the very best to the whole team.”
The 2 States actor has been a pillar of strength to Janhvi and his father Boney Kapoor ever since legendary actress Sridevi's sudden demise.
Dhadak is the official remake of Nagraj Manjule's Marathi hit Sairat. Produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studio, the film is all set to hit the screens on July 20.
