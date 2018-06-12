GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Dhadak Trailer: Twitterati Troll Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer, Call It a Bad Copy of Nagraj Manjule's Sairat

We have compiled the best reactions to the trailer of Shashank Khaitan's directorial Dhadak. Take a look:

News18.com

Updated:June 12, 2018, 9:03 AM IST
Dhadak Trailer: Twitterati Troll Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer, Call It a Bad Copy of Nagraj Manjule's Sairat
Image: YouTube grabs from trailers of Dhadak and sairat
Karan Johar unveiled the first trailer for his much-anticipated film, Dhadak, on Monday and Twitter exploded with memes and jokes.

Dhadak, which introduces late actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, is a Hindi remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat which was directed by Nagraj Manjule.

Agreed, many have applauded the refreshing chemistry between lead actors Janhvi and Ishaan and how the trailer has heightened the anticipation for the movie, which will be officially released on July 20. However, it has also given Twitter the much-needed opportunity to come up with jokes.

While many were delighted with the couple’s performance, others felt Dhadak paled in comparison to the original film Sairat.

We have compiled the best reactions to the trailer of Shashank Khaitan's directorial Dhadak. Take a look:





























