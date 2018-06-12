Dhadak Trailer: Twitterati Troll Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer, Call It a Bad Copy of Nagraj Manjule's Sairat
We have compiled the best reactions to the trailer of Shashank Khaitan's directorial Dhadak. Take a look:
Image: YouTube grabs from trailers of Dhadak and sairat
Dhadak, which introduces late actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, is a Hindi remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat which was directed by Nagraj Manjule.
Agreed, many have applauded the refreshing chemistry between lead actors Janhvi and Ishaan and how the trailer has heightened the anticipation for the movie, which will be officially released on July 20. However, it has also given Twitter the much-needed opportunity to come up with jokes.
While many were delighted with the couple’s performance, others felt Dhadak paled in comparison to the original film Sairat.
Regional cinema is soulful, it captures the dialect & earthen humor so well. A Bollywood remake is almost a parody by ham actors and a khichdi of local dialect and Hindi. #Sairat vs #Dhadak is #Reebok vs #Reebook— Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) June 11, 2018
The only people who are going to like #Dhadak are the ones who haven't watched #Sairat in its original language.— काश...IF (@KashifSRKian) June 11, 2018
Love the parallels @ShashankKhaitan ❤ #Dhadak pic.twitter.com/a2AteQRLsg— Love,Angel🌸 (@booksb4looks) June 11, 2018
Sairat Vs. #Dhadak pic.twitter.com/FWGIGtCtsX— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) June 11, 2018
Trailer of #Dhadak is out & it disappoints. Certainly lacks the magic of #Sairat . All the best to the entire team. https://t.co/vm1yMXLxz6— Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) June 11, 2018
Karan Johar : movie bana lo— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) June 11, 2018
Director : kaise?
K Jo : star kids, good costumes, great location, script utha lenge koi purani
Director : acting?
K Jo : woh next movie mein dekhenge#Dhadak
#IshaanKhattar is the new definition of ugliness in #DhadakTrailer wish they had casted #AkashThosar instead. he looks more handsome than #Ishaan by any means nd I dun even know marathi but i saw #Sairat with eng subtitles n loved it. this seems like a bad copy #Dhadak pic.twitter.com/YqAKcp2vtC— Ishu Chaudhary (@natmmoviefc) June 11, 2018
Sairat vs #Dhadak pic.twitter.com/Eql24pTInV— Appurv Gupta-GuptaJi (@appurv_gupta) June 11, 2018
No looks...No talent...Just Nepotism.....#Dhadak#DhadakTrailer— Nagarjun Surya Nayak (@khal_naik) June 11, 2018
Shree Rajput Karni Sena should protest against the fake marwadi accent used in this film. #Dhadak— naankhatai (@clamcuckoo) June 11, 2018
-
