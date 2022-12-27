Dhamaka Box Office Collection: Ravi Teja-Starrer Mints Rs 29 Crores in 4 Days

Ravi Teja’s latest film Dhamaka is living up to its title. Besides Ravi Teja in dual roles, the action comedy also stars Sreeleela, Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, and Praveen in key roles. The Telugu film had a strong start and witnessed a steady run over the weekend, resulting in an impressive opening weekend collection.

According to reports, it minted around Rs 29 crore within more days of its release. It’s worth noting that the film performed better than Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, which was released on the same day, i.e. December 23.

Trade analysts have predicted that Dhamaka may collect Rs 3.5 crore by the end of its fifth day. On its opening day, the Trinadha Rao Nakkina directorial raked in Rs 7.50 crore, followed by Rs 7.15 crore on Saturday and Rs 8.50 crore on Sunday. In total, Dhamaka has done a total business of Rs 29 crore so far.

Take a look at the breakdown of Dhamaka’s box office collection below:

Day 1: 7.50 crore

Day 2: 7.15 crore

Day 3: 8.50 crore

Day 4: 5.75 crore

Although it received a mixed reaction from film critics, Dhamaka has taken the box office by storm in the Telugu-speaking states. Despite their 33-year age gap, Ravi Teja and Sreeleela’s chemistry in the film was lauded by the audience. Their dance performances throughout the film proved to be a highlight for many fans. In addition to that, Dhamaka’s songs Dandakadiyal and Jinthaak are also receiving a lot of love from the masses.

After Dhamaka, Ravi Teja will be seen sharing the screen space with Chiranjeevi in Waltair Veerayya. He also has Ravanasura, directed by Sudheer Varma, in his kitty. Ravi Teja and Abhishek Nama are the producers of the big-budget project. Along with him, actors like Faria Abdullah, Daksha Nagarkar, Anu Emmanuel, Murali Sharma, and Rao Ramesh will also be seen playing prominent roles in the Telugu action thriller. The upcoming film is slated to hit the silver screen on April 7, 2023.

