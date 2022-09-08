Dhanashree Verma Recovers From Knee Injury: 'You're Gonna Hear Me Roar Louder Than a Lion'

Choreographer and digital creator Dhanashree Verma, on Wednesday, took to Instagram to share a video of her recovered self post her knee surgery. She recently underwent knee surgery due to an ACL ligament tear during a dance session. In the month of August, Dhanashree uploaded a post on Instagram and updated her fans about her torn ligament. In the post, she also talked about losing confidence post her injury.

Dhanashree posted a video on Instagram recently about her recovery. The video is a montage of shots from her dance sessions, some glimpses of her injured and swollen knee, moments from her physiotherapy, and her progress after the surgery, where she can be seen using a walker at the hospital. Throughout the video, Dhanashree could be seen smiling positively. The caption was as cheerful and powerful as the video itself. She borrowed the lyrics of Roar song by Katy Perry to describe her emotions. She posted, “I am a champion and you're gonna hear me roar Louder Than a Lion. Be strong enough to fight alone and wise enough to wait for your turn. Hard times will come and go but be aware of your surroundings and learn from every experience. Took me a while but here I am. PS. Be the person who breaks the cycle “. Check out her post here-

Singer Neha Kakkar commented on the post, “Yes girl!”, while friends and admirers of the choreographer dropped comments like – “Wish you speedy recovery mam”, “you are unstoppable”, and “yes, you are a champion”.

Previously, the digital creator had shared a photo from the bed of the hospital after her successful surgery. She thanked her fans for their well-wishes and prayers. She captioned the post with, “Successful surgery. Every setback is a setup for a comeback. Going to bounce back stronger than before cuz that’s God's Plan. Performance upgrade. New ACL loading. Thank you for all your prayers & wishes. Love you.” Her cricketer-husband Yuzvendra Chahal commented, “Get well soon wifey.”

