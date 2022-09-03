Dhanashree Verma Shares Health Update Post Surgery; Yuzvendra Chahal Says, 'Get Well Soon Wifey'

Choreographer Dhanashree Verma underwent surgery recently. She dropped a picture of herself from the hospital and updated her fans about her health condition. Earlier, she had revealed that she suffered an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) tear while dancing due to her knee injury. “Successful surgery, every setback is a setup for a comeback. Going to bounce back stronger than before because that’s gods plan. Performance upgrade… New ACl loading. Thank you for all your prayers and wishes. Love you, (sic)” she captioned the photo.

Dhanashree’s husband and Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal also commented on the post and wrote, “Get well soon wifey.” Apart from him, celebs from the entrainment and sports industry also wished the choreographer a speedy recovery in the comments section. Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gagnani commented, “Get well soonest (sic).” Social media influencer Zaid Darbar also said “You have always been strong Dhanashree! Get well soon champ.” Surya Kumar Yadav also commented, “Speedy recovery.” Yashasvi Jaiswal also wished Dhanashree a speedy recovery.

Last month, rumours were making rounds that Dhanashree and Yuzi might part ways after she removed Chahal from her name on social media accounts. The rumours were cleared by her in a long captioned post on Instagram where she also revealed her health condition.

An excerpt from her long caption read: “I opened my eyes feeling so confident and strong today. Something I was seeking since the past 14 days. I had completely lost confidence due to my knee injury that happened while dancing (my last reel) and I landed up tearing my ACL ligament. I have been resting at home and the only movement I have had is from my bed to my couch (along with physiotherapy and rehab everyday). But what has also got me through this is the support of my near and dear ones including My husband, my family and my closest friends.”

Dhanashree Varma and Yuzvendra Chahal met on Instagram and fell in love during the pandemic. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in December, last year in Delhi.

