Dhanashree Verma Shares Virat Kohli's Pic with Anushka Sharma to Wish Him on Birthday

YouTuber and dancer Dhanashree Verma, who is cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's fiance, wished Virat Kohli on his birthday. She shared a group picture of the three, along with actress Anushka Sharma.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Happy birthday @virat.kohli I feel extremely lucky to be celebrating your birthday with the best people around @anushkasharma @yuzi_chahal23 You’re an inspiration to many and you guys are the most sweetest people I have come across. Keep growing and keep inspiring (sic)."

Yuzvendra Chahal also shared the same picture with the caption, "Happy Birthday Virat bhaiya. stay blessed and healthy always (sic)."

Kohli and Chahal are the part of Royal Challengers Bangalore, a cricket team participating in Indian Premier League 2020. They are currently in Dubai, where IPL is getting held due to the Coronavirus pandemic. They will be next playing against Sun Risers Hyderabad on November 6, 2020.

Virat Kohli turned 32 on Thursday. He celebrated his birthday with the RCB team and wife Anushka Sharma. The couple is expecting their first child together, due in January 2021.