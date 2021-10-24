Dhanashree Verma: Wanted Karwa Chauth to be a Memorable Experience for Yuzvendra Chahal and Me

Choreographer Dhanashree Verma is celebrating her first Karwa Chauth with her husband and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. The couple tied the knot in December, 2020. In an interview with Indian Express, the choreographer said, “Karwa Chauth is a sacred day for many families. The festival has always fascinated me as it celebrates the marital bond and timeless promise."

She continued, “For my first Karwa Chauth, I planned everything in advance, right from my ethnic attire to my morning sargi. I wanted it to be a truly special and memorable experience for Yuzvendra and me. Keeping this in mind, I took some time out for my family and visited my in-laws to celebrate the festival together. For my sargi, I knew it had to be special and full of nutrition to keep me going. Hence, I prepared my favourite Quaker Oats Kheer recipe. Not only was the preparation scrumptious and flavourful, but also gave me lasting energy. The overall experience was new but totally exciting and filled with love and happiness."

Meanwhile, Yuzvendra is the highest wicket-taker for India in T20 Internationals. In the IPL, he took 21 wickets in 15 matches. However, his present form in international T20 saw Rahul Chahar get a chance in his place. Chahal has taken 63 wickets in T20 Internationals and 241 wickets in T20s.

