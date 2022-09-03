Dhanashri Kadgaonkar and Deepa Chaudhari Create Rice Ganpati on Ganesha Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi festivities are being celebrated all over India in full bloom. The Marathi television industry is also no exception to the celebrations. To mark the arrival of Lord Ganesha on August 31, Marathi stars Dhanashri Kadgaonkar and Deepa Chaudhari created an image of the god of wisdom using rice.

Taking to Instagram, Dhanashri and Deepa who feature in the television series Tu Chal Pudha dropped a unique Ganesh illustration by cereal grains. “Ganpati of rice… We made it… Ganapati Bappa Moraya,” captioned the two Marathi actresses in their respective Instagram posts.

The picture revealed that both Dhanashri and Deepa had carved out an impressive illustration of Lord Ganesha with the help of rice grains. The distinctive design captured the attention of netizens in no time.

The rice structure had a striking resemblance to the figurines of Lord Ganesha. The two co-stars also added petals of marigold flowers to the rice-made Lord Ganesha illustration to make it appear more beautiful.

In another picture, viewers got a glimpse of the two artists, sporting smiles, their artwork displayed in front of them. While Dhanashri looked pretty in pink, her co-star Deepa aced the traditional saree look with braided hair.

Instagram users were amazed by the beautiful Lord Ganesha’s impression and praised the actresses. One user called the work of art, “Very beautiful.” Another user pointed out the fact that Ganesha is considered to be a “food giver” and wrote, “Amazing artwork done with a lot of social knowledge.”

Earlier, pictures of the cast and crew members of the Tu Chal Pudha serial celebrating Ganeshotsav on the sets of the show went viral as well. Dhanashri and Deepa share a strong bond off-screen as well. While Dhanashri plays the character Shilpi, Deepa plays the role of Ashwini in the television show.

