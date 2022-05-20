Dhanashri Kadgaonkar's Stunning Saree Pictures Set Instagram on Fire

Dhanashri Kadgaonkar is a well-known name in the industry. Dhanashri’s stunning photos often set the internet on fire. And something similar happened recently when she shared some pictures of herself on Instagram.

In the photos, she is wearing a beautiful mauve saree with a green border. She also paired it with beautiful gold jewellery. The actor completed her look with glamorous make-up. And for the caption, she wrote, “Wedding vibes.” Her fans were amazed by the picture.

One of them commented, “Looking so beautiful”, and another one said, “Nice look, beautiful saree, a very rare combination.” The photos received more than 6,000 likes.

Not only in traditional attire, but she also amazed her fans with a western look. Only a few days ago, she uploaded a few photos in which she was seen wearing a white top and green trousers. She paired the outfit with heels. Along with the photos, she wrote, “Good morning with some mirror selfies” and also used hashtags like morning vibes, good vibes, positive and many more. The pictures got 8,607 likes on Instagram.

On the work front, Dhanashri made her acting debut in 2016 with the Marathi show Tujhyat Jeev Rangala. It was a romantic television series, which aired on Zee Marathi, and was produced by Sobo films. And it is one of the longest running television series in Marathi.

She also appeared in other popular television shows like Janmagath, Majhiya Priyala Preet Kalena, Gadh Phulancha Gela Saanghum and Zee Marathi reality show Maharashtracha Superstar. She even acted in dramas like Jhopi Gelela Jagaa Jhala, Adhi Basu Mag Bol and Katyar Kaljaat Ghusli.

